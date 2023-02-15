2023 February 15 13:02

Wartsila plans structural changes to streamline the marine customer offering and improve profitability

Following the announcement in October 2022, Wartsila has integrated the Voyage business into Wartsila Marine Power since the beginning of 2023 to strengthen its lifecycle offering and to accelerate the turnaround of Voyage business. Based on the now-completed Voyage strategy review, the Voyage offering is planned to be streamlined focusing on fleet and port optimisation and related simulation and training services. The planned business unit in formation, Voyage Services, will secure a strong strategic fit with Wartsila Marine Power.

A strengthened port-to-port voyage optimisation can further lower costs and reduce emissions in marine operations. Customers can benefit from Wartsila Marine Power’s unique set of capabilities to optimise vessel operations with port and traffic management and performance-based services for port-to-port operations.

According to the plan, NACOS Navigation, NACOS Automation, Dynamic Positioning and sensors would be merged into a new business unit and moved to Wartsila Portfolio Business during April 2023. Wartsila Portfolio Business consists of business units, which are run independently with the aim of accelerating performance improvement and unlocking value through divestments or other strategic alternatives. Business continuity will be ensured, and current customer commitments will not be impacted.



Wartsila has initiated a formal process globally with a plan to reduce maximum of 300 positions in the current Voyage organisation, while at the same time opening approximately 150 new positions.

In addition to the strategy review of Voyage, Wartsila has continued to review the strategic fit of other business units in Wartsila. As an outcome, Marine Electrical Systems, focusing on electrical integration, is planned to be moved to Portfolio Business during April 2023.





