2023 February 9 16:38

IMO works on helping stranded ships in Ukraine - TradeWinds

The head of the IMO said on Thursday that he was busy working on finding a way out for ships stuck in war-torn Ukraine, “as soon as possible”, according to TradeWinds.

“I hope a positive outcome will come… we are putting in a special effort,” the organisation’s secretary general Kitack Lim said, speaking at the Capital Link conference in Athens.



More than 60 vessels are stranded in various Ukrainian ports, Lim said.



Ships there eventually managed to get out after the UN included ports of Odessa, Chernomorsk and Yuzhny in a safe corridor used to resume Ukrainian grain exports.