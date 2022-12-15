2022 December 15 13:04

Marine Administration of the Russian Federation extends validity of seafarers’ documents

Image source: RF Transport Ministry



They have been automatically extended until 31 March 2023

The validity of seafarers’ documents that have expired or expire is extended until 31 March 2022. Thus, extraordinary measures adopted earlier are extended. The decision is made in view of the current epidemiological situation related to the expansion of the coronavirus infection. It is aimed at ensuring uninterrupted functioning of the international shipping, according to RF Transport Ministry.

Crewmembers being on a voyage and not able to extend the validity of certificates through the established procedure will have their documents automatically extended for a three-month period.

The list of such documents includes: diplomas issued by Marine Administration of the Russian Federation; certificates of diploma recognition issued by a foreign country; credentials; certificates allowing for operation on tankers; certificates of ship's cooks; other documents required under the International Convention on Standards of Training, Certification and Watchkeeping for Seafarers, 1978.

No extension marks or new documents are required.

The previous extension covered the period ending on 30 September 2022.