2022 November 29 10:37

Mindanao Container Terminal ramps up productivity with more equipment

Earlier in March, MCT deployed two new rubber tired gantries



Mindanao Container Terminal (MCT), International Container Terminal Services, Inc.’s (ICTSI) business unit in Misamis Oriental, has acquired a mobile harbor crane (MHC) to further enhance capacity and boost productivity.



The MHC will augment the terminal’s existing quay cranes to enhance overall vessel handling capability by enabling simultaneous handling of two longer ships. The MHC will be operational by December.



Earlier in March, MCT deployed two new rubber tired gantries to increase the efficiency of its landside operations. A side lifter will also be deployed in November to support MCT’s recently launched empty container depot service.



MCT’s acquisition of additional port equipment is part of its ongoing expansion program. This comes after the 100-meter berth expansion and installation of dolphin mooring and inland bollards back in 2020. These improvements are meant to address the increase in volume and service demand, allowing MCT to better support the growing markets in Mindanao.