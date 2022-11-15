-
Rosmorport announced tender for dredging on Volga-Caspian Shipping Canal
Maximum contract price is RUB 4.4 billion
FSUE Rosmorport has issued a request for quotations to select an organization for a contract on implementation of maintenance dredging on Volga-Caspian Shipping Canal (between 130,0 and 188 km) in 2023.
According to the official portal for public procurement, initial (maximum) price of the contract is RUB 4.375 billion.
Bidding deadline – 28 November 2022 with the results to be announced on 9 December 2022.
