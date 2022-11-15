  • Home
  2022 November 15

    Rosmorport announced tender for dredging on Volga-Caspian Shipping Canal

    Maximum contract price is RUB 4.4 billion

    FSUE Rosmorport has issued a request for quotations to select an organization for a contract on implementation of maintenance dredging on Volga-Caspian Shipping Canal (between 130,0 and 188 km) in 2023.

    According to the official portal for public procurement, initial (maximum) price of the contract is RUB 4.375 billion.

    Bidding deadline – 28 November 2022 with the results to be announced on 9 December 2022.

    The 6th International Congress “Hydraulic Engineering and Dredging” will be held by Russia’s leading industry focused media group PortNews in Moscow on 15-16 February 2023. The Congress will combine the 10th International Forum of Dredging Companies and the 6th Technical Conference “Modern Solutions for Hydraulic Works".

     Read more about the event >>>>

