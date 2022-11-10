  • Home
  2022 November 10 09:16

    Throughput of Murmansk Sea Fish Port in 10M’2022 rose by 27.2% YoY

    In October 2022, the port’s throughput grew by 31.1%

    In January-October 2022, Murmansk Sea Fish Port JSC handled 267.8 thousand tonnes of cargo, which is 27.2% more than in the same period a year before, says the stevedoring company.

    In the reported period, the port handled 199.1 thousand tonnes of fish products, up 11.6%, year-on-year.

    In October 2022, the port’s throughput grew by 31.1% 31,1% to 32.9 thousand tonnes. Handling of fish products rose from 18.2 thousand tonnes in January-October 2021 to 22.8 thousand tonnes over 10 months of this year (+25.3%).

    In January-December 2021, Murmansk Sea Fish Port JSC handled 246,600 tonnes of cargo, which is 20.7% more than in the same period a year before, says the stevedoring company. Handling of fish products rose by 21.4% to 224,600 tonnes.

    Murmansk Sea Fish Port specializes in handling cargo from fishing boats, mother ships and reefer ships. It also transships packaged, palleted and loose cargo, as well as general cargo of commercial and military use. The company’s quay side is 4.5 km long. It owns port fleet, fleet of lifting equipment, auxiliary equipment, refrigerators, rail facilities and yard engines.

