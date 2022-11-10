2022 November 10 08:20

SeaLead, OOCL and TS Lines launch new India – Dubai – East Africa service - Seatrade Maritime News

The India – Dubai – East Africa (IDEA) weekly service will launch on 22 November with four vessels, according to Seatrade Maritime News.

Sealead will be deploying two vessels on the service and OOCL and TS Lines, one each. The size of vessels being used was not disclosed.



The new service will connect the ports of Nhava Sheva and Mundra in India, Jebel Ali and Khalifa in UAE, Mombasa in Kenya, and Dar Es Salam in Tanzania.

Singapore-headquartered SeaLead was founded in 2017 and has grown rapidly to be ranked number 22 among container lines globally by Alphaliner.