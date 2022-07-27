2022 July 27 18:01

MSC UK announces new rail service connecting Scotland with global trade routes

MSC UK has announced a new rail service connecting Mossend in Scotland via Hams Hall, to Felixstowe and London Gateway.

The new Mossend rail service builds upon MSC UK’s commitment to the Scottish market, customers, and ports, by complementing two existing weekly calls into the ports of Grangemouth and Greenock, according to the company's release.



Intermodal transportation is a core focus for MSC, and the company continues to make significant investments in this area to strengthen its inland solutions offering. Its fast-growing road, rail and barge network offers customers all over the world a flexible and effective way of moving cargo inland and contributes to the decarbonisation of global supply chains.



The train service will run 6 days a week and enhance rail and road capacity for MSC UK’s customers, complemented by the company’s door-to-door haulage services designed to provide support at all stages across customer supply chains.



As a national leader in shipping and logistics, with knowledgeable support from local teams in Glasgow, Liverpool, London and the UK Head Office in Ipswich, MSC UK is confident that the new rail service will deliver success for all parties involved.