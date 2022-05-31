2022 May 31 16:19

Port One Group and D.N. Senyavin Marine Technical College sign agreement on cooperation

Port One (Port One Group) says it has signed an agreement on cooperation and interaction with D.N. Senyavin Marine Technical College.

The agreement provides for implementation of joint scientific and educational projects as well as training of qualified personnel for the companies of Port One Group.

The College students will be able to undertake an internship and to work out their skills at one of the Group’s stevedoring and logistic companies. In the conditions of a functioning company, they will obtain a realistic view of their future profession and the specifics of the port industry.

Skilled port employees will take part in the education process as teachers and will share their practical knowledge with the students while acting as career counsellors. An integrated department is to be established in the future.

That partnership will let the College ensure employment of its best students while Port One Group will be able to reinforce its staff with committed and well-proved specialists.

The agreement signing is yet another step of the company’s cooperation with industry focused educational institutions. Port One Group earlier signed an agreement on cooperation with Admiral Makarov State University of Maritime and Inland Shipping.

D.N. Senyavin Marine Technical College is a higher vocational education institution established in 1957 to train qualified specialists for sea and river transport.

As of today, technical facilities of the College include three modern buildings with classes, special rooms, laboratories, workshops, computer simulators of shipboard navigation and power equipment; training ranges; sport and fighting areas; a swimming pool, stadiums with artificial turf, a boat base, a high-speed motor yacht and training sail ship Yuny Baltiyets.

D.N. Senyavin Marine Technical College is the winner of the national project “Education” and the first institution of the secondary vocational education in Saint-Petersburg to obtain Quality Management System Certificate of Conformity ISO 9001.

From 2010, the College has been functioning as the municipal resource center.