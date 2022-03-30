  • Home
  ZIM announces new chartering transaction for six 5,500 TEU wide beam newbuild vessels
  • 2022 March 30 16:54

    ZIM announces new chartering transaction for six 5,500 TEU wide beam newbuild vessels

    ZIM Integrated Shipping Services announced a new charter transaction with a group of investors initiated by MPC Capital AG, according to which ZIM will charter a total of up to six 5,500 TEU wide beam newbuild vessels for a period of 7 years and total charter hire consideration of approximately up to $600 million, according to the company's release. The vessels will be constructed at Korean-based shipyard, HJ Shipbuilding & Construction (formerly known as Hanjin Heavy Industries & Construction Co.), and are scheduled to be delivered between May 2023 and February 2024.
     
    ZIM is a global container liner shipping company with leadership positions in the markets in which it operates. Founded in Israel in 1945, ZIM is a veteran shipping liner, with decades of experience providing customers with innovative seaborne transportation and logistics services, and a reputation for industry-leading transit times, schedule reliability and service excellence.

2022 March 30

