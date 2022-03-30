2022 March 30 14:27

Productive networking of LNG leaders at the 8th Int'l LNG Congress 2022

Photo courtesy of LNGCON 2022



LNG asset solutions technologies, the decarbonisation of the maritime industry, and small-scale LNG for road transportations were the main directions of the 8th International LNG Congress (LNGCON 2022). The Congress welcomed the top managers and technical directors from Naturgy, Equinor, Enagas, Petrobras, Eni, Total, TechnipFMC, Wood, and many others in Dusseldorf, Germany on March, 28-29, 2022.



The business program of LNGCON 2022 included up-to-date topics and notable case studies from LNG professionals to share prospective projects, discuss the advanced technologies, and contribute to the sustainability of the industry. More than 350 decision-makers from gas majors, EPCs, local gas companies, LNG shipping, LNG road transportation, truck and fleet owners, terminals and ports attended a roundtable, panel discussions, sessions, and B2B meetings for successful cooperation leading to the bright future of industry.



The first day started with the executive opening panel dedicated to the new normal in the LNG industry. After the welcoming speech of Natalya Kuznetsova, the Project Director at BGS Group, and Philippe Lartigaud, the VP EMEA of LNG Sales at Chart Industries, the representatives from Rolande, Axegaz Trading & Technology, LIQVIS GmbH, and OMV Petrom S.A were sharing viewpoints on energy transition. Then the agenda comprised the panel discussion and sessions about challenges to decarbonising bio-LNG and renewable gas projects, the LNG supply chain, and improving LNG plants energy efficiency. The limited number of delegates also took part in a roundtable dedicated to recent and upcoming LNG projects overview. To close the first productive networking day, delegates attended the Gala Dinner in Les Halles.



The second day of LNGCON 2022 embraced cutting-edge topics, including the technical session about advances in small-scale LNG for road transportation and the panel discussion on analyzing hydrogen as a perspective fuel for mobility. The Congress was concluded by the closing panel where JOGMEC, Alpiq, ADNOC, and RWE Supply & Trading discussed LNG pricing and trading strategies.



The dates and location of the next edition of the International LNG Congress is already known. The Congress is going to take place in Dusseldorf, Germany on March, 6-7, 2023.



To find out more please visit the event official website >>>>