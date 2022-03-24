2022 March 24 11:44

Port One Group and Admiral Makarov SUMIS sign agreement

Admiral Makarov SUMIS

On 22 March 2022, Port One (Port One Group) and Admiral Makarov State University of Maritime and Inland Shipping (University) signed an Agreement on Cooperation and Interaction. The Agreement provides for joint scientific and educational projects as well as supply of skilled personnel to Port One Group’s companies.

The Agreement foresees an opportunity of practical training, both academic and job training, including pre-graduation internship, at the premises of the Group’s companies; joint activities on career guidance for students; involvement of port workers in the teaching process; assistance in employment of the best students; training of the University teachers at the companies of Port One Group, organization of employer-sponsored education, etc.

The document was signed by Sergey Baryshnikov, Rector of Admiral Makarov State University of Maritime and Inland Shipping, and Andrei Iaroslavtsev, Managing Director of Sea Port of Saint-Petersburg JSC, one of Port One Group’s companies.

– One of the key activities of the Group’s companies is attraction of young and ambitious personnel and I see a potential of interaction with the University in this respect. The University has an enormous scientific potential. I have first-hand knowledge of that as I was educated here. Therefore, I am sure about the new prospects opened for the Group’s companies and the University thanks to this cooperation, – said А. Iaroslavtsev.

– The educational institutions and the businesses are currently in a special need of expanded interaction. That is why it is essential for us to join our hands and efforts, – said S. Baryshnikov.

Strengthened relationship will be beneficial for both sides. The port will get new opportunities in terms of personnel issues and enrichment of educational programmes with practices preparing the future graduates for the real specifics of the industry while the teachers will be able to stay up to date with the production process to help their students be aware of career opportunities and employment.

As part of the event activities, Andrei Iaroslavtsev, Managing Director of Sea Port of Saint-Petersburg JSC, visited the Navy and Academy History museum and made a note in a book of honored guests.

About the University:

Admiral Makarov State University of Maritime and Inland Shipping is the oldest transport University which trains highly qualified personnel in the field of water transport.

The University is a modern scientific and educational complex, where cadets and students are trained in the areas of bachelor’s, master’s, and post-graduate studies, operational specialties, and secondary vocational education within 12 major groups of training areas and specialties. The University has 7 branches: V.I. Voronin Arctic Marine Institute, The Pechora River School as well as Voronezh, White Sea - Onega, Velikiy Ustyug, Kotlas and Murmansk branches. More than 13,000 cadets study at the Admiral Makarov SUMIS. Every year, the University graduates more than 2,500 specialists. The teaching staff number 702 people, 65% of them are doctors and candidates of science.

The authority of the founder is exercised by the Federal Agency for Maritime and River Transport of Russia.