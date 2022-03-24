2022 March 24 10:56

New maritime safety simulator class opened at Admiral Makarov SUMIS

Admiral Makarov State University of Maritime and Inland Shipping (SUMIS) says it has opened a Global maritime distress and safety system (GMDSS) simulator class in St. Petersburg during the grand opening ceremony of the renovated campus. The new class is named after the Mr. Vladimir Maksimov and is established by the support of Morsviazsputnik (Marsat).

The training class is equipped with 12 workstations for trainees and an instructor’s station, as well as by a modern ship earth station Inmarsat FleetBroadBand, provided to the university by Morsviazsputnik. Instructors of the University have been trained on the equipment operations.

“The new training class has expanded our GMDSS simulator division, which today allows us to train 36 people simultaneously. It is designed for more efficient and high-quality safety training of ship board radio personnel – both cadets and acting seafarers” – noted the Director of Professional Development Programmes Institute of Admiral Makarov SUMIS Mr. Sergey Aysinov. – “We are proud of our graduate Vladimir Maksimov. The new class reminds our cadets what career heights can be achieved by studying at the Makarov University».

Mr. Vladimir A. Maksimov was a recognized industry expert who made a great contribution to the development of SAR communications for the Global maritime distress and safety system (GMDSS). After graduation from the Makarov University in 1981 he worked for many years as a chief radio officer on board ships of the Baltic Shipping Company. He then moved to Inmarsat as the head of the department of maritime communications services for navigation safety and director of safety of life at sea (SOLAS) maritime communications services, participating in the creation and development of GMDSS.

In 2016, at the initiative of Inmarsat Company, The International Maritime Rescue Federation has established “The H.E.R.O Award” named after Vladimir Maksimov. The prize is awarded once a year for outstanding services in the development of search and rescue operations and saving life at sea.

The rector of the Admiral Makarov State University of Maritime and Inland Shipping professor Sergey Baryshnikov, Morsviazsputnik General Director Andrey Kuropyatnikov, NNS Company Director Kirill Nikankin made welcoming addresses to the audience. Vladimir Maximov’s widow Mrs. Claudia Maximova has shared memories about Vladimir.

Peter Broadhurst, Senior Vice President Safety, Security, Yachting and Passenger, said: “Vladimir Maksimov was colleague and friend who worked tirelessly to advance the cause of maritime safety for over 25 years.”

Cadets and students of PDP courses of Admiral Makarov SUMIS are already undergoing training in the new simulator class and note the interesting design and the great educational value of the information posted on the stands, as well as the convenience of learning on the new GMDSS simulator for radio personnel.

The training class named after Vladimir Maksimov is a good opportunity not only to pay a worthy tribute to the graduate of the famous educational institution, but also to educate future seafarers in the best maritime traditions.