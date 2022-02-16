2022 February 16 18:32

DEME’s entire long-term loan portfolio is transformed into sustainability-linked loans

In order to achieve DEME’s ambitious sustainability goals in all aspects of its business, the Group has undertaken the complete transformation of its long-term loans portfolio and converted them all into sustainability-linked loans. This major commitment underlines DEME’s vision to realise a sustainable future and represents a total loan value of EUR 579 million, according to the company's release.

Crucially, the commercial terms of loans with the Group’s relationship banks will now be directly linked to the performance of DEME with regard to sustainability in two specific areas: work safety and low carbon fuel. Key performance indicators (KPIs) will trigger adjustments on the interest margins applied to the loans.



In accordance with the Sustainability Linked Loan Principles issued by the Loan Market Association, the transaction was realised on 7 February 2022, with KBC acting as the sole sustainability coordinator for DEME.

By changing the existing loans into sustainability-linked loans, the lenders agree to lower the interest rate when the company achieves its targets in relation to the two sustainability KPIs. Failure to achieve both targets will result in a slight increase of the interest rate.



The first Environmental, Social, and Corporate Governance (ESG) KPI relates to work safety – always the most important priority at DEME. Often performing groundbreaking projects in challenging and remote environments, this KPI requires the company to continually look to improve its safety performance. DEME has already introduced the necessary management systems and action plans to achieve its safety goals, but the company remains vigilant. Improving safety is never a closed chapter.

The second ESG KPI includes a target to increase the percentage of low carbon fuels consumed by the company. Again, this is a continual focus of the company and DEME has set ambitious targets to reduce emissions and to ultimately become climate-neutral by 2050. In the meantime, the company aims to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 40% by 2030 relative to 2008 per unit of work.

About DEME Group

DEME is a world leader in the highly specialised fields of dredging, solutions for the offshore energy market, environmental and infra marine works. The company can build on more than 140 years of know-how and experience is a front runner in innovation and new technologies.



