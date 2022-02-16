2022 February 16 18:07

Rolls-Royce to deliver mtu Series 2000 IMO III yacht engines to US for first time

Rolls-Royce is delivering its new generation mtu Series 2000 engines which comply with the strict emissions regulations IMO III and EPA Tier 3 Recreational for the first time for a yacht to be built in the US, according to the company's release.

Rolls-Royce will provide two 16V 2000 M97L engines with integrated SCR system and a power output of 1939 KW (2600 bhp) each. The engines will be installed in a Westport 125 yacht. Rolls-Royce is also delivering its automation solution mtu NautIQ Blue Vision NG for monitoring and control of the yacht’s propulsion system. The 38m yacht will be built in Westport Yachts’ shipyard in Westport, Washington, USA. The project continues the close and proven cooperation between Rolls-Royce, distributor Pacific Power Group, and Westport which includes a long history of projects over more than 30 years.



The new generation mtu Series 16V 2000 M97L engines are equipped with integrated Selective Catalytic Reduction (SCR) systems significantly reducing nitrogen oxide emissions. The IMO III certification of the propulsion system will enable the Westport 125 to sail in particularly emissions-protected areas, which are defined as ECA zones, such as the US & Canadian coast, and the North and Baltic Seas. The first pre-series engines of the new Series 2000 generation were delivered to a customer in 2021. Series engines are now available for sale and further engine variants will gradually be added to the portfolio.

Rolls-Royce is pioneering marine applications with sustainable solutions from the bridge to the propeller. The company will approve the use of sustainable fuels, such as synthetic diesel (second generation biofuels or e-diesel) from 2023 in the new generation of its mtu Series 2000 and 4000 engines, enabling climate-neutral operation in almost all applications. In addition to the use of sustainable fuels, the company is also building on new technologies such as CO2-free fuel cell systems and methanol engines. Smart-ship solutions that help captains with situational awareness and navigational assistance are also expected to help reduce CO2 emissions and increase safety on-board during the customer’s next adventure.