2022 February 16 18:57

PD Ports awarded internationally recognised standard for business resilience

PD Ports, owner and operator of Teesport, has been awarded the International Standard for Business Continuity Management, demonstrating the resilience of the port operator despite the challenges of the last 24 months.

As the Statutory Harbour Authority for the River Tees and operator of the fifth largest port in the UK, the port operator has placed a renewed importance on business resilience in recent months which has allowed the Company to successfully and seamlessly continue operating following BREXIT and the continuing COVID-19 pandemic.



PD Ports initially set out its robust plans to boost resilience back in early 2020, partnering with business continuity, resilience and crisis management specialists Horizonscan to build and formalise its procedures and enhance training across the business.

Following the successful partnership, not only did the port operator achieve the standard but it also passed the audit process with a remarkably rare zero advisories, further reinforcing PD Ports’ superior reputation for excellence.

PD Ports and Horizonscan also earned the Strategy through Partnership Award at the 2021 CIR Awards for their continued collaboration.