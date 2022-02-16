  • Home
  • News
  • NCSP Group's consolidated cargo turnover for 12M 2021 grows 4.5% YoY
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2022 February 16 17:10

    NCSP Group's consolidated cargo turnover for 12M 2021 grows 4.5% YoY

    Throughout 2021, NCSP Group delivered an increase in transshipment volumes, and as for a number of key cargoes the growth dynamics became higher than for the industry as a whole.

    "Liquid cargo transshipment volumes increased by 4.7 million tonnes (+5.4%) to 92.5 million tonnes. Transshipment of petroleum products was also up by 2.8 million tonnes (+8.5%), which is 5.8 p.p. higher than the industry dynamics.

    Dry cargo turnover grew by 1.2% to 23.1 million tonnes. The drivers behind the growth were raw sugar, chemical cargo and containers. Transshipment of perishable goods also improved (+55%)," Sergey Kireev, General Director of PJSC NCSP, commented on the operating performance.

    "Thanks to achieving the aims set by NCSP Group's Strategy 2021, we maintained the industry leadership in transshipment by showing a moderate growth (+4,5%) in total cargo turnover.

    The negative effect of the pandemic on both the Group's work and export-oriented industries of the Russian economy was mitigated through close interaction with customers and effective terminal management.

    The experience of operating under COVID-19 restrictions allows us to look forward with confidence to 2022 and give a positive guidance in terms of transshipment by the Group's terminals,” Sergey Kireev added.

    Liquid cargo transshipment volumes increased by 4.7 million tonnes (+5.4%) to 92.5 million tonnes. Transshipment of oil products surged by 2.8 million tonnes (+8.5%), which is 5.8 p. p. higher compared to overall industry indicators.

    Oil cargo turnover boosted by 2.2 million tonnes (+4.0%) due to an increase in transshipment through Primorsk Trade Port LLC.

    Dry cargo transshipment grew by 1.2% to 23.1 million tonnes. The drivers behind the growth were raw sugar, chemical cargo and containers:

    - Raw sugar cargo turnover was up 3.7 times compared to the previous year and amounted to 0.8 million tonnes. This is thanks to the improved demand from CIS Asian countries for imported raw sugar for processing against the backdrop of a decrease in exports of Russian white sugar.

    - Chemical cargo transshipment volume touched 1.3 million tonnes (+57% / 0.5 million tonnes) due to increased export of fertilizers at the direct option. In the meantime, the turnover of chemical cargo increased only by 0.4% industrywide.

    - Turnover of containers grew to 4.9 million tonnes (+7.1% / 0.3 million tonnes ) mainly due to an increase in transshipment volumes through the BSC LLC terminal. The growth rates of cargo turnover (TEU) across NCSP Group amounted to 20%, 13.7 p.p. higher than in the industry as a whole.

    NCSP Group's cargo turnover for 12M 2021/2020 (thsd t)

    January–December

    Change

    2021

    2020

    thsd t

    %

    Cargo turnover, total

    115,632.457

    110,615.803

    5,016.655

    4.54%

    Liquid cargo, total

    92,519.674

    87,776.054

    4,743.620

    5.40%

    Crude oil

    55,993.217

    53,837.104

    2,156.112

    4.00%

    Oil products

    35,493.570

    32,724.510

    2,769.060

    8.46%

    UAN

    702.090

    736.816

    –34.726

    –4.71%

    Oils

    330.798

    477.623

    –146.825

    –30.74%

    Bulk cargo, total

    7,074.673

    7,059.934

    14.740

    0.21%

    Iron ore raw materials

    3,722.382

    4,763.529

    –1,041.148

    –21.86%

    Other ore cargo

    44.762

    45.443

    –0.681

    –1.50%

    Chemical cargo

    1,273.834

    812.670

    461.164

    56.75%

    Coal

    1,238.180

    1,225.410

    12.770

    1.04%

    Sugar

    795.516

    212.882

    582.635

    273.69%

    General cargo, total

    10,872.192

    10,874.149

    –1.956

    –0.02%

    Ferrous metals and cast iron

    9,556.443

    9,490.151

    66.292

    0.70%

    Timber

    163.297

    205.513

    –42.217

    –20.54%

    Timber (thsd cubic m)

    292.738

    373.661

    –80.922

    –21.66%

    Nonferrous metals

    877.233

    1,000.931

    –123.699

    –12.36%

    Perishable cargo

    275.219

    177.553

    97.667

    55.01%

    Containers

    4,868.284

    4,545.009

    323.276

    7.11%

    Containers

    4,868.284

    4,545.009

    323.276

    7.11%

    Containers (thsd TEU)

    583.177

    486.051

    97.126

    19.98%

    Other

    297.633

    360.658

    –63.025

    –17.48%

    NCSP Group is the largest port operator in Russia by cargo turnover. Its controlling shareholder (62%) is PJSC Transneft.

    NCSP Group comprises PJSC NCSP, Primorsk Trade Port LLC, JSC Novorossiysk Ship Repair Yard, JSC NCSP Fleet, SC NCSP Fleet, IPP LLC, Baltic Stevedore Company LLC, and «SFP» LLC. PJSC NCSP and PJSC Transneft own NCS LLC on a parity basis.

Другие новости по темам: NCSP  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2022 February 16

19:49 The ‘Big Four’ companies start transferring their dredging ships to the flag of Russia
18:57 PD Ports awarded internationally recognised standard for business resilience
18:32 DEME’s entire long-term loan portfolio is transformed into sustainability-linked loans
18:07 Rolls-Royce to deliver mtu Series 2000 IMO III yacht engines to US for first time
17:53 Bluewild contracts new factory trawler with design from Ulstein
17:32 MEYER WERFT and P&O Cruises celebrate keel laying ceremony of Arvia
17:10 NCSP Group's consolidated cargo turnover for 12M 2021 grows 4.5% YoY
16:44 Hydrographic Company considers investment of about RUB 20 billion in construction of dredging fleet
16:32 Hapag-Lloyd to launch China Germany Express service
16:19 Reconstruction of Volga-Caspian Seaway Canal to be completed in 2028
15:55 Posidonia 2022 to chart new course for global shipping reset
15:27 Russian seaports’ annual capacity increased by 19 million tonnes in 2021
15:03 TECO2030 signs strategic cooperation agreement with Al Misehal Group
14:46 NOVATEK's IFRS net profit for 2021 surged 6.4 times
14:28 Commencement of VTL by sea from Indonesia from Feb 25
14:20 Equinor extends drilling contracts on the Norwegian continental shelf
13:42 MSC to cease the slot agreement with SM Line on the Transpacific trade
13:39 Far East Transport Prosecutor’s Office takes measures to ensure regular handling of railcars by operators of sea terminals
13:15 MAWANI secures deal with Bahri to set up logistics park at Jeddah port
12:11 HHLA posts 2021 results
11:47 Hyoffwind partners with John Cockerill and BESIX to build a green hydrogen production facility in Zeebrugge
11:38 Diving teams from all RF Navy's fleets began training for Depth 2022 competition in Sevastopol
11:02 Russian Fishery Company goes on with fleet renovation
10:31 The 5th International Congress “Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging” kicked off in Moscow
10:22 MABUX: Bunker prices may drop on Feb 16
10:05 KONGSBERG wins contract to deliver an enhanced simulator suite for South Metropolitan TAFE in Western Australia
09:48 Crude oil market sees slight decrease of prices
09:30 Baltic Dry Index as of February 15
09:15 GTT signs a new Global Technical Services Agreement with Nakilat

2022 February 15

18:47 CMA CGM announces Overweight Surcharge from North Europe to the Indian Subcontinent
18:17 Klaveness Digital signs maritime supply chain transformation contract with SIMEC Mining
18:07 MacGregor selected to supply FPSO offloading systems for CNOOC’s Liuhua 11-1/4-1 redevelopment project
17:53 Wärtsilä solutions open route to decarbonisation for Poland’s first LNG-fuelled RoPax vessels
17:33 THE Alliance announces service network adjustments for 2022
17:06 ABB Turbocharging division presents new brand name
16:41 Throughput of port Kavkaz in January 2022 fell by 19% Y-o-Y
16:10 CMA CGM announces Overweight Surcharge from Novorossiysk to Far East, Middle East Gulf, Indian Subcontinent & Red Sea
16:00 Krasnoye Sormovo lays down 9th dry cargo carrier of Project RSD59
15:14 Optimarin achieves record revenue in 2021 on rising BWTS sales
14:12 Forth Ports issues statement on a joint applicant prospectus to establish two Green Freeports in Scotland
13:57 Victor Chernov appointed as Head of Marine Rescue Service
13:43 Gazprom Neft completes offshore seismic surveying in the Kara Sea
13:20 Fincantieri launches the fourth PPA “Giovanni Delle Bande Nere” in Riva Trigoso
12:45 Admiralteiskie Verfi shipyard starts cutting metal for two submarines of Project 677
12:10 Costa Cruises restarts with the entire fleet in 2022
11:58 Sea Port of Saint-Petersburg JSC allocated RUB 27.3 million for implementation of its environmental programme in 2021
11:56 NYK agrees to MoU with PowerX
11:03 APM Terminals Mumbai to invest US$115 million to increase container handling capacity
10:32 Robert Mærsk Uggla is nominated as new Chair of the Board, A.P. Moller - Maersk
10:12 Port of Singapore bunker sales in January 2022 fell by 10.4% YoY
09:48 MABUX: Firm upward trend to continue in Global bunker market on Feb 15
09:33 Crude oil market sees downward correction of prices
09:11 Baltic Dry Index as of February 14

2022 February 14

18:36 Danish Shipping: The EU's climate measures risk creating obstacles for each other
18:02 Port of Singapore throughput in January 2022 fell by 2% YoY
17:45 Damen Cutter Suction Dredger 450 delivered to the Russian Arctic
17:26 Konecranes delivers additional hybrid RTG to Norfolk Southern’s terminal in Chicago
17:06 dship Carriers takes delivery of the new F-500 vessel MV Charlie
16:43 Major companies and NGOs call for greater cooperation between the Netherlands, Belgium and Germany
16:39 28th World Gas Conference Early Bird Registration extended to 31 March 2022