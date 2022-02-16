-
2022 February 16 17:10
NCSP Group's consolidated cargo turnover for 12M 2021 grows 4.5% YoY
Throughout 2021, NCSP Group delivered an increase in transshipment volumes, and as for a number of key cargoes the growth dynamics became higher than for the industry as a whole.
"Liquid cargo transshipment volumes increased by 4.7 million tonnes (+5.4%) to 92.5 million tonnes. Transshipment of petroleum products was also up by 2.8 million tonnes (+8.5%), which is 5.8 p.p. higher than the industry dynamics.
Dry cargo turnover grew by 1.2% to 23.1 million tonnes. The drivers behind the growth were raw sugar, chemical cargo and containers. Transshipment of perishable goods also improved (+55%)," Sergey Kireev, General Director of PJSC NCSP, commented on the operating performance.
"Thanks to achieving the aims set by NCSP Group's Strategy 2021, we maintained the industry leadership in transshipment by showing a moderate growth (+4,5%) in total cargo turnover.
The negative effect of the pandemic on both the Group's work and export-oriented industries of the Russian economy was mitigated through close interaction with customers and effective terminal management.
The experience of operating under COVID-19 restrictions allows us to look forward with confidence to 2022 and give a positive guidance in terms of transshipment by the Group's terminals,” Sergey Kireev added.
Oil cargo turnover boosted by 2.2 million tonnes (+4.0%) due to an increase in transshipment through Primorsk Trade Port LLC.
Dry cargo transshipment grew by 1.2% to 23.1 million tonnes. The drivers behind the growth were raw sugar, chemical cargo and containers:
- Raw sugar cargo turnover was up 3.7 times compared to the previous year and amounted to 0.8 million tonnes. This is thanks to the improved demand from CIS Asian countries for imported raw sugar for processing against the backdrop of a decrease in exports of Russian white sugar.
- Chemical cargo transshipment volume touched 1.3 million tonnes (+57% / 0.5 million tonnes) due to increased export of fertilizers at the direct option. In the meantime, the turnover of chemical cargo increased only by 0.4% industrywide.
- Turnover of containers grew to 4.9 million tonnes (+7.1% / 0.3 million tonnes ) mainly due to an increase in transshipment volumes through the BSC LLC terminal. The growth rates of cargo turnover (TEU) across NCSP Group amounted to 20%, 13.7 p.p. higher than in the industry as a whole.
NCSP Group's cargo turnover for 12M 2021/2020 (thsd t)
January–December
Change
2021
2020
thsd t
%
Cargo turnover, total
115,632.457
110,615.803
5,016.655
4.54%
Liquid cargo, total
92,519.674
87,776.054
4,743.620
5.40%
Crude oil
55,993.217
53,837.104
2,156.112
4.00%
Oil products
35,493.570
32,724.510
2,769.060
8.46%
UAN
702.090
736.816
–34.726
–4.71%
Oils
330.798
477.623
–146.825
–30.74%
Bulk cargo, total
7,074.673
7,059.934
14.740
0.21%
Iron ore raw materials
3,722.382
4,763.529
–1,041.148
–21.86%
Other ore cargo
44.762
45.443
–0.681
–1.50%
Chemical cargo
1,273.834
812.670
461.164
56.75%
Coal
1,238.180
1,225.410
12.770
1.04%
Sugar
795.516
212.882
582.635
273.69%
General cargo, total
10,872.192
10,874.149
–1.956
–0.02%
Ferrous metals and cast iron
9,556.443
9,490.151
66.292
0.70%
Timber
163.297
205.513
–42.217
–20.54%
Timber (thsd cubic m)
292.738
373.661
–80.922
–21.66%
Nonferrous metals
877.233
1,000.931
–123.699
–12.36%
Perishable cargo
275.219
177.553
97.667
55.01%
Containers
4,868.284
4,545.009
323.276
7.11%
Containers (thsd TEU)
583.177
486.051
97.126
19.98%
Other
297.633
360.658
–63.025
–17.48%
NCSP Group is the largest port operator in Russia by cargo turnover. Its controlling shareholder (62%) is PJSC Transneft.
NCSP Group comprises PJSC NCSP, Primorsk Trade Port LLC, JSC Novorossiysk Ship Repair Yard, JSC NCSP Fleet, SC NCSP Fleet, IPP LLC, Baltic Stevedore Company LLC, and «SFP» LLC. PJSC NCSP and PJSC Transneft own NCS LLC on a parity basis.
