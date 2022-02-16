2022 February 16 16:32

Hapag-Lloyd to launch China Germany Express service

Available from 1 April 2022, Hapag-Lloyd will offer the new China Germany Express (CGX) service as a two-port loop product, according to the company's release. The new service will provide another gateway from and to Southern China and directly connect Northern Europe on a weekly basis. This will allow customers to benefit from intermodal capabilities in Dachan Bay and Hamburg – and to also gain access to Central and Eastern European markets.



The new China Germany Express (CGX) service will operate with eight Panamax vessels and replace Hapag-Lloyd’s Far East Loop 6, 7 and 8 services from April 2022. This shift will result in a seamless transition to a product that enables an improved long-term cargo planning. The CGX will provide regular weekly departures with a solid 27 day transit time.

The first westbound sailing (Dachan Bay to Hamburg is scheduled for beginning of April 2022, and the first eastbound sailing (Hamburg to Dachan Bay) for beginning of May 2022.