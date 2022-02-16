2022 February 16 14:28

Commencement of VTL by sea from Indonesia from Feb 25

Singapore will be launching the first Vaccinated Travel Lane arrangement via sea (VTL (Sea)) from Batam and Bintan in Indonesia, as part of its efforts to gradually restore transport connectivity.



Currently, Indonesia allows travellers from Singapore to travel under its travel bubble to Nongsapura International Ferry Terminal (NIFT) in Batam and Bandar Bintan Telani Ferry Terminal (BBTFT) in Bintan, without the need for quarantine. Singapore will now offer VTL (Sea) from Batam and Bintan to facilitate bi-directional quarantine-free travel.



Fully vaccinated travellers from Batam and Bintan may enter Singapore under the VTL (Sea) from 25 February 2022, and applications for the Vaccinated Travel Pass (VTP (Sea)) will open on 22 February 2022, 1000 hours (Singapore time).



For a start, the VTL (Sea) will allow up to 350 travellers weekly from NIFT in Batam, and another 350 travellers weekly from BBTFT in Bintan to Singapore’s Tanah Merah Ferry Terminal (TMFT). The designated VTL (Sea) ferry services between TMFT and NIFT/ BBTFT will be operated by regional ferry operators Batam Fast and Bintan Resort Ferries respectively.



All travellers entering Singapore’s TMFT under the VTL (Sea) with Batam and Bintan must comply with VTL (Sea) travel requirements, which is aligned with prevailing requirements for travel under VTL (Air):



(i) Travel History

VTL (Sea) travellers must have remained only in (including any transit stops) one or more of the VTL countries including Indonesia, or a country/region in Category I of the Singapore Ministry of Health’s Country/Region Classification for Border Measures in the last 7 consecutive days prior to departure for Singapore. If the traveller has been in Singapore within those last 7 days, his/her stay in Singapore can be counted towards fulfilling this 7-day travel history requirement.



(ii) Testing

All VTL (Sea) travellers must take two COVID-19 tests:



• A pre-departure test, which must be a Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) test or professionally administered Antigen Rapid Test (ART)[1] , within two days[2] before departing for Singapore and obtain a negative test result.

• An on-arrival supervised ART test at Quick Test Centres or Combined Test Centres[3] within 24 hours of arrival and remain self-isolated until their test result is confirmed to be negative.



Children aged two years and below in the calendar year[4] are not required to undergo these tests.



(iii) Vaccination

All VTL (Sea) travellers must be fully vaccinated[5], and produce a physical or digital proof of vaccination recognised by the Singapore authorities. The following proofs of vaccination are accepted for travel under the VTL (Sea):



• Vaccination certificates issued in the EU DCC format by the EU Member States or by non-EU Member States that have joined the EU DCC system; or

• A digital proof of vaccination issued in any VTL country or Singapore that can be recognised by the Singapore authorities.



To facilitate a smooth arrival process in Singapore, all VTL (Sea) travellers are strongly encouraged to submit their health declaration via the SG Arrival Card e-service prior to departure for Singapore.



(iv) Designated VTL (Sea) Ferry Services

Travellers who are travelling to Singapore under the VTL (Sea) must travel only on designated VTL (Sea) ferry services from NIFT/ BBTFT to TMFT.



Additional Entry Requirements for Short-Term Visitors



Short-term visitors will need to apply for a VTP (Sea) to enter Singapore under the VTL (Sea). Fully vaccinated Singapore Citizens, Permanent Residents, Long-Term Pass Holders (except work permit holders)[6] and children aged 12 years and below in the calendar year do not need to apply for a VTP (Sea) to enter Singapore under the VTL (Sea).



Short-term visitors who require a visa for travel to Singapore must separately obtain a visa. These travellers are advised to apply for their visa after receiving their VTP (Sea) approval and before departing for Singapore. They must also:



(i) purchase travel insurance, with a minimum coverage of S$30,000 for

COVID-19 related medical treatment and hospitalisation costs, prior to travel to Singapore,

(ii) show proof of a hotel booking confirmation and payment for the duration of their stay in Singapore,

(iii) present a return ferry ticket corresponding to the duration of their hotel stay in Singapore, and

(iv) use the TraceTogether app in Singapore to facilitate contact tracing.



The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) will be facilitating the VTL (Sea) operations.



All travellers entering Singapore must comply with the prevailing health and safe distancing measures in Singapore.