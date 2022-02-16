2022 February 16 13:42

MSC to cease the slot agreement with SM Line on the Transpacific trade

MSC announced upcoming changes in relation to current strategic cooperation with SM LINE on the Transpacific trade.

The slot swapping agreement between SM LINE and the 2M alliance partners on Asia to USA West Coast services will end with effect from 8 May 2022. Consequently, MSC will cease the slot agreement with SM Line commercialised by MSC as the Rose service, according to the company's release.

Current services covered by MSC, and those of the 2M network, will offer alternative coverage.

MSC will continue to offer Vancouver through its Eagle, Maple and Chinook services, and Seattle through Chinook service. MSC’s exclusive Portland call will be offered on its Mustang standalone service.