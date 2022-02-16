2022 February 16 11:38

Diving teams from all RF Navy's fleets began training for Depth 2022 competition in Sevastopol

Combined teams of diving specialists arrived at the main base of the Black Sea Fleet - Sevastopol to prepare for participation in the all-army stage of Depth competition, held as part of the International Army Games 2022, says press center of RF Defence Ministry.

Teams of divers of the Black Sea, Baltic, Northern and Pacific Fleets, the Caspian Flotilla, other departments, as well as the team Nakhimov school, began training competitive stages on the basis of the Joint Training Centre of the Navy.

On a specially equipped training ground of the training centre, participants of Depth practice the quality and speed in the implementation of the elements of the competition and identify the best in various stages of the diving all-around. In particular, divers practice various elements of the upcoming competition, including work in a confined space, assisting an emergency surface ship, maintaining an emergency submarine, underwater welding, flange assembly, and first aid for an emergency diver.

The opening ceremony of the all-army stage of the Depth 2022 competition is scheduled for March 1 this year.