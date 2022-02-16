2022 February 16 11:02

Russian Fishery Company goes on with fleet renovation

Russian Fishery Company pulled the f/v “Pavel Panin” out of operation. The vessel was decommissioned within the RFC’s fleet renovation program, according to the company's release.

Retired capacities are replaced by new high-performance super trawlers, the first of which, f/v “Vladimir Limanov”, started harvesting in 2021. This year, the company’s fleet will include two super trawlers out of ten vessels, which will be built for the company in Russia at the Admiralty Shipyards.

In total, the RFC will receive 11 new super trawlers. These are the largest and most technologically advanced vessels for the Russian fishing fleet, either of which will ensure waste-free processing of up to 100% catches on board and annual output of about 15 thousand tons of high value-added products, such as fillets, mince and a new product - surimi.

Thanks to the commissioning of the super trawler “Vladimir Limanov”, the Company has already started producing surimi, which has been highly apprised by Russian and foreign partners. The new vessels provide high-quality working and leisure conditions for crews, the highest level of environmental friendliness and energy efficiency currently available. In particular, CO2 emissions from the super trawler per ton of fish harvested will be reduced by half as compared to the indicators of vessels used now.

About RFC

The Russian Fishery Company is one of the leading Pollock harvesting companies in Russia and in the world. The company is one of the top three Russian manufacturers of wild white fish. The main harvested species are pollock and Pacific herring. The Company is engaged in fishing in the Far East fishery basin.