  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2022 February 16 09:48

    Crude oil market sees slight decrease of prices

    Oil prices declined by 0.07%-0.17%

    As of 16 February 2022, 07:45 (UTC+3), Brent Crude futures for April settlement were trading 0.17% lower at $93.12 a barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe Exchange.

    Light Sweet Crude (WTI) futures for March delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange declined by 0.07% to $92 a barrel.

    Crude oil prices are slightly going down amid decreasing concerns over supplies.

 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2022 February 16

09:48 Crude oil market sees slight decrease of prices
09:30 Baltic Dry Index as of February 15
09:15 GTT signs a new Global Technical Services Agreement with Nakilat

2022 February 15

18:47 CMA CGM announces Overweight Surcharge from North Europe to the Indian Subcontinent
18:17 Klaveness Digital signs maritime supply chain transformation contract with SIMEC Mining
18:07 MacGregor selected to supply FPSO offloading systems for CNOOC’s Liuhua 11-1/4-1 redevelopment project
17:53 Wärtsilä solutions open route to decarbonisation for Poland’s first LNG-fuelled RoPax vessels
17:33 THE Alliance announces service network adjustments for 2022
17:06 ABB Turbocharging division presents new brand name
16:41 Throughput of port Kavkaz in January 2022 fell by 19% Y-o-Y
16:10 CMA CGM announces Overweight Surcharge from Novorossiysk to Far East, Middle East Gulf, Indian Subcontinent & Red Sea
16:00 Krasnoye Sormovo lays down 9th dry cargo carrier of Project RSD59
15:14 Optimarin achieves record revenue in 2021 on rising BWTS sales
14:12 Forth Ports issues statement on a joint applicant prospectus to establish two Green Freeports in Scotland
13:57 Victor Chernov appointed as Head of Marine Rescue Service
13:43 Gazprom Neft completes offshore seismic surveying in the Kara Sea
13:20 Fincantieri launches the fourth PPA “Giovanni Delle Bande Nere” in Riva Trigoso
12:45 Admiralteiskie Verfi shipyard starts cutting metal for two submarines of Project 677
12:10 Costa Cruises restarts with the entire fleet in 2022
11:58 Sea Port of Saint-Petersburg JSC allocated RUB 27.3 million for implementation of its environmental programme in 2021
11:56 NYK agrees to MoU with PowerX
11:03 APM Terminals Mumbai to invest US$115 million to increase container handling capacity
10:32 Robert Mærsk Uggla is nominated as new Chair of the Board, A.P. Moller - Maersk
10:12 Port of Singapore bunker sales in January 2022 fell by 10.4% YoY
09:48 MABUX: Firm upward trend to continue in Global bunker market on Feb 15
09:33 Crude oil market sees downward correction of prices
09:11 Baltic Dry Index as of February 14

2022 February 14

18:36 Danish Shipping: The EU's climate measures risk creating obstacles for each other
18:02 Port of Singapore throughput in January 2022 fell by 2% YoY
17:45 Damen Cutter Suction Dredger 450 delivered to the Russian Arctic
17:26 Konecranes delivers additional hybrid RTG to Norfolk Southern’s terminal in Chicago
17:06 dship Carriers takes delivery of the new F-500 vessel MV Charlie
16:43 Major companies and NGOs call for greater cooperation between the Netherlands, Belgium and Germany
16:39 28th World Gas Conference Early Bird Registration extended to 31 March 2022
16:18 Throughput of port Shanghai (China) in January 2022 rose by 5.1% YoY
15:54 Freeport of Ventspils cargo turnover in January 2022 fell by 10% YoY to 1.13 million tonnes
15:13 Ship It Zero welcomes Energy Observer 2 and renews calls for retailers to use zero-emission ships
14:52 Throughput of Russian seaports in January 2022 rose by 9.1% (detalization)
14:30 Solstad Offshore ASA announces contract award for the CSV Normand Valiant with PETROBRAS
13:41 Carnival Celebration floated out at Meyer Turku shipyard
13:25 Caterpillar Marine is the first engine manufacturer to receive ABS Machinery Health Management and SMART service provider certification
13:06 FESCO launches rail service from St. Petersburg to Chita and Blagoveshchensk via Moscow
12:34 Two Konecranes Gottwald Generation 6 Mobile Harbor Cranes ordered by Port of Bandirma in Turkey
11:59 RF Government approves expansion of Arctic Capital PDA for construction of LNG handling facility
11:52 Sogester terminal Luanda upgrades its equipment with the arrival of 2 new Liebherr mobile harbour cranes
10:31 MABUX: Bunker prices may rise sharply on Feb 14
10:12 IAA PortNews’ summary of previous week news
09:51 ULCT launches new transit intermodal service from China to Europe
09:33 Crude oil prices rose by over 1%
09:15 Baltic Dry Index as of February 11

2022 February 13

15:19 Aker Clean Hydrogen and Kuehne+Nagel to accelerate green container shipping
14:53 Solstad announces contract awards within renewable energy
13:29 USCG interdicts lancha crew observed illegally fishing in US waters
12:37 SAAM Towage Canada and Coast Tsimshian Enterprises Ltd. form strategic alliance
11:12 Centerline Logistics and Vard Marine announce joint effort to design LNG bunker barge

2022 February 12

14:42 Sunderland Marine appoints Mia Bredenberg as Australia Branch Manager
13:07 Swan Hellenic's second expedition cruise ship, is now on the water
12:51 Boskalis cancels nearly 1 million shares
11:48 USCGC Polar Star arrives in Antarctica
10:52 Two Konecranes Gottwald Generation 6 Mobile Harbor Cranes ordered by Port of Bandirma in Turkey