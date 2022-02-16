- Home
2022 February 16 09:48
Crude oil market sees slight decrease of prices
Oil prices declined by 0.07%-0.17%
As of 16 February 2022, 07:45 (UTC+3), Brent Crude futures for April settlement were trading 0.17% lower at $93.12 a barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe Exchange.
Light Sweet Crude (WTI) futures for March delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange declined by 0.07% to $92 a barrel.
Crude oil prices are slightly going down amid decreasing concerns over supplies.
