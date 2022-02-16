2022 February 16 09:48

Crude oil market sees slight decrease of prices

Oil prices declined by 0.07%-0.17%

As of 16 February 2022, 07:45 (UTC+3), Brent Crude futures for April settlement were trading 0.17% lower at $93.12 a barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe Exchange.



Light Sweet Crude (WTI) futures for March delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange declined by 0.07% to $92 a barrel.



Crude oil prices are slightly going down amid decreasing concerns over supplies.