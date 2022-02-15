2022 February 15 16:41

Throughput of port Kavkaz in January 2022 fell by 19% Y-o-Y

Image source: Rosgranstroy



In January 2022, port Kavkaz handled 1.213 million tonnes of cargo (-19%, year-on-year). As IAA PortNews’ regional correspondent was informed by the Kavkaz Harbour Master’s Office, exports via the port’s offshore transshipment facility fell by 23%, year-on-year, to 497,000 million tonnes.

Exports from port Kavkaz fell by 13% to 147,000 tonnes, imports – by 28% to 3,000 tonnes, short-sea traffic - by 17% to 558,000 tonnes.

In the reported period, handling of oil products rose by 42% to 417,000 tonnes, handling of grain dropped by 27% to 632,000 tonnes, coal – by 17% to 118,000 tonnes, sulphur – 14 times to 12,000 tonnes.

Bunker sales at port Kavkaz fell by 3% to 8,200 tonnes.



The number of calls to port Kavkaz decreased by 32%, year-on-year, to 221 calls excluding the calls of car ferries.