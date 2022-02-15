2022 February 15 14:12

Forth Ports issues statement on a joint applicant prospectus to establish two Green Freeports in Scotland

In response to the announcement by the UK and Scottish governments that they have agreed to issue a joint applicant prospectus to establish two Green Freeports in Scotland, Forth Ports – which owns and operates seven ports on Scotland’s East coast and the Port of Tilbury, which is part of the recently-announced Thames Freeport – has issued the following statement.

Stuart Wallace, Chief Operating Officer at Forth Ports, said:

“We welcome the announcement by the UK and Scottish governments of the forthcoming bid process for two Green Freeports in Scotland and confirm that we plan to participate in this process.

“A Firth of Forth Green Freeport will catalyse the decarbonisation of Scotland’s major industrial cluster, creating 50,000 new, high-quality jobs in renewable energy, manufacturing, sustainable fuels and construction.

“Building on our first-hand experience of freeports, we plan to create an ambitious set of programmes to harness the regeneration benefits of this economic policy. The legacy of our green freeport will be the creation of large-scale green manufacturing industries with significant export potential and a sustainable fuel cluster, alongside major upgrades to infrastructure and skills development among young adults to ensure a Team Scotland approach as the UK transitions to a decarbonised future.”