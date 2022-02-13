2022 February 13 11:12

Centerline Logistics and Vard Marine announce joint effort to design LNG bunker barge

Centerline Logistics, one of the nation's largest marine petroleum transportation companies, took another step forward in its plan to modernize America’s critical maritime infrastructure. The company has signed a Letter of Intent ("LOI") with Vard Marine, a naval architecture and marine engineering firm with extensive LNG experience, to develop a customized 6,000 m3 Articulated Tug and Barge (ATB) LNG Bunker barge.

Centerline has partnered with Vard Marine to develop a safe and economical barge that will meet the growing and diverse LNG needs of the maritime shipping industry – helping to reduce emissions in America’s ports and harbors. The Jones Act-compliant ATB barge will be designed to safely navigate U.S. and International waters and to provide LNG refueling (bunkers) to a variety of ships as well as call at terminals. The barge is expected to go into service in 2024.

With over 225 LNG-fueled ships in operation and an additional 400 on order, the need for providing dependable LNG bunkering solutions in the U.S. is growing rapidly.

Last year, Centerline announced its Visionary Fuels Initiative. This ambitious effort leverages Centerline’s unique and diverse asset list and industry expertise to develop future marine transportation equipment, standards, and technology targeted towards improving environmental stewardship and sustainability within America’s ports and harbors.



About Centerline Logistics:

Centerline Logistics is a leading provider of marine transportation services in the United States, with operations along the U.S. West Coast (including Alaska and Hawaii), U.S. East Coast (including Puerto Rico) and the U.S. Gulf Coast. Services provided include the transportation and storage of petroleum products, ship assist and escort, the transportation of general cargo and rescue towing. Centerline Logistics is dedicated to providing excellent customer service and maintaining our obligations to employees, shareholders, our community and the environment.

About Vard Marine:

Vard Marine is a consulting naval architecture and marine engineering company with Canadian operations located in Vancouver and Ottawa, and American operations located in Houston, Texas. The company offers professional ship design, engineering, and shipbuilding technology services, and our vessel portfolio ranges from LNG fueled and bunkering vessels, renewable support and offshore construction to patrol ships, icebreakers and ferries