2022 February 12 14:42

Sunderland Marine appoints Mia Bredenberg as Australia Branch Manager

Photo credit: Sunderland Marine

Sunderland Marine, the fixed premium insurance division of North P&I, has appointed Mia Bredenberg as Australian branch manager, effective 31 January 2022.Mia joined Sunderland Marine on 31 January as the Branch Manager for Sunderland Marine’s Australian operations. As part of the Underwriting team, Mia will be primarily responsible for managing and developing Sunderland Marine’s insurance business in the region, covering the market-leading aquaculture and fishing, coastal and specialist vessel teams. In addition, Mia will oversee the policy and operational direction of the branch and ensure compliance with Sunderland Marine’s financial services licence and other regulatory requirements.“We are delighted to welcome Mia as manager of our Australian operations. Mia possesses a wealth of experience in management and operations, and she will play a key role in meeting our local and global business objectives,” says Craig McBurnie, Director, Sunderland Marine.Mia inherits responsibility for the Australian operations from Chris Kennedy, who has completed ten years in Melbourne. Chris is returning to New Zealand and will work from the Nelson office. Chris will continue to provide general support for the region, primarily with the Aquaculture industry.Prior to joining Sunderland Marine, Mia was National Operations Manager, and more recently, Head of Administration & Finance at Club Marine Ltd.About Sunderland Marine:Sunderland Marine provides market-leading fixed premium marine insurance products: Aquaculture, Fishing, Coastal and other Specialist Vessels and Owners Fixed Premium. Established in 1882 in Sunderland, we’re now based in Newcastle-upon-Tyne following the 2014 merger with global marine mutual insurer North P&I. The merger formed the North Group, which now underwrites our Owners’ Fixed Premium, Fishing, Coastal and other Specialist Vessels insurance and Aquaculture products under the Sunderland Marine brand name.About The North Group:The North Group is a leading global marine insurer providing P&I, FD&D, war risks, hull and machinery, and ancillary insurance to over 240 million GT of owned and chartered tonnage. Through its Sunderland Marine brand, North underwrites Owners’ Fixed Premium, Fishing, Coastal and other Specialist Vessels insurance and Aquaculture products. The S&P Global ‘A’ rated group is based in Newcastle upon Tyne, UK with regional offices and subsidiaries in Australasia, China (Hong Kong and Shanghai), Greece, Ireland, Japan, Singapore and USA. North is a leading member of the International Group of P&I Clubs (IG), with over 12% of the IG’s owned tonnage. The 13 IG clubs provide liability cover for approximately 90% of the world’s ocean-going tonnage and, as a member of the IG, North protects and promotes the interests of the international shipping industry.