2022 February 11 16:26

RF Government to allocate RUB 2 billion for modernization of five research vessels

Image source: RF Government organized in the framework of the national project “Science and Universities”

RF Government will allocate RUB 2 billion for modernization of five research vessels in 2022, Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko is cited as saying at the official website of RF Government.



Repair works and installation of new equipment is organized in the framework of the national project “Science and Universities” on the following research vessels: Nikolay Strakhov, Akademik Sergey Vavilov, Akademik Lavrentyev, Akademik Mstislav Keldysh and Akademik Ioffe.



“In 2021 declared by Russian President Vladimir Putin as the Year of Science and Technologies, we launched an entire package of measures to support the industry. In particular, allocations were made for the purchase of new equipment and modernization of research ships began. Installation of state-of-the-art devices will let raise the field studies in the Atlantic Ocean, the Baltic Sea and the Arctic to a new level. I am sure that will facilitate new scientific discoveries of global significance”, said Dmitry Chernyshenko.



Modernization of R/V Nikolay Strakhov will be completed this year. R/V Akademik Sergey Vavilov and R/V Akademik Lavrentyev will undergo general repairs and replacement of equipment with their modernization to be completed in 2023.



Modernization projects for R/V Akademik Mstislav Keldysh and R/V Akademik Ioffe were developed last year. This year will see the beginning of repair works and purchase of equipment. The works are to be completed in 2024.