2022 February 9 17:03

International Chamber of Shipping announces maritime decarbonisation summit

The board of the International Chamber of Shipping (ICS), has announced plans to mark its centenary and host a high-level summit to address the challenge of decarbonisation.

During COP26, ICS will work with partners to convene shipowners, ministers, maritime, energy and infrastructure leaders with the challenge of bringing forward a tangible path to decarbonise the sector. The closed-door meeting will be held in London the day after a dinner on Monday, 20 June 2022 at the National Maritime Museum in Greenwich to mark the organisations Centenary.

ICS will use the summit to convene a gathering of the world’s most influential maritime, political, and business leaders to the City of London. Productive conversations with governments during COP26 highlighted the need for leaders from the entire value chain to work together to address shipping’s decarbonisation challenge.

Building on the success of the Shaping the Future of Shipping Conference held in Glasgow, the Shaping the Future of Shipping summit will take place in London on Tuesday, 21June 2022.

The summit will see industry leaders and ministers from across the globe joined by members from the ports, energy, and finance sectors, as well as representatives of the unions and foundations to ensure workers and the developing world are at the heart of the supply chain’s green transition.

The agenda will focus on identifying practical next steps for solutions designated by industry last year including investing in research and development, identifying and prioritising the most viable fuel choices for shipping, and ensuring a just transition, needed to achieve net-zero by 2050.

Concerns around the high levels of political risk preventing a green transition were reaffirmed by the board. ICS hopes the summit can act as an antidote to the lack of ambition some governments have shown toward developing regulation and allocating finance for shipping’s decarbonisation.

To achieve a fair and equitable transition, ICS will work with governments at the summit to progress effective regulation at a global level.



Further details of the Centenary Dinner are available here with details of the Shaping the Future Summit to be released in due course. The ICS will also celebrate the organisation’s centennial in June, marking 100 years of supporting global shipping and seafarers.