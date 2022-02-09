2022 February 9 14:55

RF Government’s allocations for modernization of R/V Peotr Kotsov exceeded RUB 470 million

Image source: Hydrographic Company

RF Government has allocated over RUB 470 million for replacement of power plant equipment on research vessel Peotr Kotsov involved in providing navigational and hydrographic support of shipping in area of the Northern Sea Route (NSR), according to the RF Government materials.



The investment project on retrofitting and modernization of the ship built in 1991 foresees replacement of two obsolete auxiliary diesel generators with new ones of similar power. Federal allocations for that purpose will total about RUB 212 million in 2022 and over RUB 258 million in 2023.



The project implementation will let extend the ship’s service life by at least 15 years and reduce operational expenses considerably.



The document developed in the framework of the federal project “Northern Sea Route” and foreseen by the Comprehensive Plan for Modernization and Expansion of Core Infrastructure (CPMI) until 2024willbe published later.



According to earlier statements, Nordic Engineering completed the concept design for modernization of Peotr Kotsov, research vessel of Rosatom’s Hydrographic Company, in late December 2020.



R/V Peotr Kotsov is intended for comprehensive hydrographic research and installation/servicing of aids to navigation in the water areas of ports and approach canals to them as well as land marks, delivery of specialists and equipment needed for implementation of hydrographic support activities in the Northern Sea Route waters.



Class notation: KM (*) [1] AUT2 special purpose ship, LOA – 64.9 m, LWL – 60.0 m, width – 12.92 m, depth – 6.30 m, draft – 3.95 m, speed – 13.7 knots.