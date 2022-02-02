2022 February 2 09:33

TransContainer increased its container fleet by 11% in 2021

Image source: TransContainer

According to preliminary data, by the end of 2021 PJSC TransContainer of Delo Group has increased its container fleet by 11%, up 100,000 units, the company’s overall container capacity has increased by 14% and exceeded 140,000 TEUs. The fleet of platforms has grown by 14%, up to more than 40,000 units, the company says in its press release.

“Increasing the fleet of containers and fitting platforms against the background of growing traffic volume and demand is one of the priorities of TransContainer's investment program. Confirming our status as a leader, we provide our customers with reliable service based on our own fleet of containers and platforms, which is the largest one in Russia. This year, along with the fleet renewal, we will focus our efforts on enhancing the asset management efficiency”, said Victor Markov, First Vice-President, Member of the Management Board of TransContainer.

By the end of 2021 TransContainer’s loading equipment fleet totaled 196 units (-3% compared to 2020), truck fleet reached 381 units (+5%).