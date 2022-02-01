2022 February 1 16:34

Furetank orders new climate friendly tanker for a green fleet

Furetank has signed a contract for a new dual-fuel tanker. It will become number nine in the Vinga series of globally top-performing sister vessels when it comes to energy efficiency and climate footprint, according to the company's release.

The 17,999 dwt vessel will be build by China Merchants Jinling Shipyard in Yangzhou (former AVIC). It is the latest contribution to the series of eight sister vessels designed with special focus on minimal impact on the environment. Furetank owns four of them and commercially operates all.

The vessels all have dual-fuel capability and run on LNG/LBG. They are designed with a battery hybrid solution and several innovative features that reduce fuel and energy consumption resulting in extensively lower emissions of CO2, sulphur oxide, nitrogen oxide and hazardous particles.

The new ship will also be fully equipped to operate cargo pumps with 6.6 kV high voltage shore power, to reduce emissions even further as soon as ports offer the opportunity. It has a cargo capacity of 20,306 cubic meters in 12 epoxy coated cargo tanks, ice class 1A and an efficient cargo handling system. A flexible cargo pump and line arrangement ensuring safe and efficient cargo operations with reduced port-turnaround time.



Furetank, based on Donsö in the Gothenburg archipelago, is a Swedish, family-owned shipping company active in tanker shipping since the early 1950’s. Furetank operates 9 owned vessels and is a founding member of the Gothia Tanker Alliance: a market platform for small and intermediate product tankers, operating 40 vessels in European waters.