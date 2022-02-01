2022 February 1 13:42

The Prime Minister officially opens the UK’s newest port, Tilbury2

The Port of Tilbury welcomed Rt Hon Boris Johnson MP to the UK’s newest port to officially open Tilbury2, according to the Forth Ports's release.

Visiting the Thames-based port, the Prime Minister was given a tour of the country’s largest freight ferry terminal, the site of what will become Britain’s biggest construction processing terminal and new border infrastructure, alongside meeting the port’s key workers, apprentices and customers like P&O Ferries and Tarmac.

On the two year anniversary of the UK leaving the EU, the Prime Minister was given an overview of the technology-backed systems that streamline clearing the border, such as number plate recognition, and the 12-bay Border Control Post, which will house government agencies making physical checks.

Built and operational during the height of the pandemic, the port terminal handles containers and trailers with exports and imported goods, including food, drink and medical supplies to and from continental Europe on P&O Ferries’ busy Tilbury-Zeebrugge freight route. The site also handles Tesco’s new refrigerated train service to Scotland’s premier freight hub at the Port of Grangemouth.

Tilbury2 is a £250m investment by Forth Ports Group on a former power station site spanning 160-acres. When fully operational in two months’ time, Tarmac’s construction materials terminal (CMAT) will use a bespoke 2km long aggregates conveyor system and a railhead capable of taking the longest freight trains at 775m, meaning construction materials can be delivered efficiently from vessel to the terminal for processing before moving onto building projects and public infrastructure schemes like HS2 without the use of heavy road haulage.