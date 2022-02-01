2022 February 1 14:20

Maersk Drilling secures contract extensions for Maersk Viking in Malaysia

Shell Petroleum Corporation (SSB/SSPC) has executed two options on the previously announced contract that will employ the 7th generation drillship Maersk Viking offshore Malaysia, according to the company's release.

The first option will be novated to TotalEnergies EP Malaysia for the drilling of one deepwater well at the Tepat project, while the second option will be novated to PETRONAS Carigali Sdn. Bhd., a subsidiary of PETRONAS, for the drilling of one deepwater well at the Layang-Layang project; both projects are located off the coast of Sabah.



The extensions have a total estimated duration of 120 days and are expected to commence in July 2022, in direct continuation of the rig’s prior work scope with SSB/SSPC. The total contract value of the extensions is approximately USD 32m, including fees for the use of managed pressure drilling. Three one-well options remain on the contract with Shell Malaysia.

Maersk Viking is a high-spec ultra-deepwater drillship which was delivered in 2013. It is currently mobilising for the contract in Malaysia after completing a drilling campaign offshore Gabon in end-2021.