2024 April 11 10:22

Nesec contributes to the funding of maritime battery developer EST-Floattech

Rotterdam-based Nesec Financiering announced its contribution to an investment program increasing maritime sustainability, according to the company's release.

By providing a strategic loan, Nesec plays a pivotal role in the total capital attracted by EST-Floattech from Energietransitiefonds Rotterdam, Rotterdam Port Fund, PDENH, Ponooc, and Yard Energy.

EST-Floattech will put the investment to use in the ongoing advancement and production of the maritime type-approved Octopus Series battery systems by various classification societies for the propulsion of hybrid and fully electric vessels. The battery system is specifically designed for the maritime industry, including inland and short-sea shipping, ferries, tugs, push-boats and yachting. EST-Floattech stands as a partner throughout the project, offering support from the beginning until the vessel is sailing successfully.

The Octopus Series battery system is modular in design, ensuring different types of vessels can easily be equipped with the right amount of energy for the tasks and a battery system that fits in the room available or is placed in a container. Accompanied by in-house- developed software that monitors (dis-)charge status, temperature, and more parameters to ensure safe and efficient use of the system. The combination of hardware and software results in a safe solution offering a significant reduction in fuel consumption, emissions, and noise pollution.

In the coming years, the European Union has the ambitious plan to increase the volume of goods transported by inland waterways and short sea routes by 50% compared to 2015 levels. At the same time, the EU Emissions Trading System (ETS) is expected to be rolled out to smaller vessels, with cost implications for CO 2 output in the vessels serving these routes. Both of these ambitions for the maritime industry make the electrification of vessels increasingly attractive to operators and represent opportunities for EST-Floattech.

Nesec was founded in 1946 to promote the export of Dutch-built ships and provide (subordinated) loans to ship owners. As a result, the company has been active as a financing institution for the shipping industry and in support of shipbuilding for more than 75 years.

EST-Floattech (2009), based in the Netherlands, develops, delivers, and installs reliable, sustainable, and safe battery systems for maritime applications. The in-house-developed Battery Management System software is integrated to assure safe delivery and charging of power. The feasibility and reliability of EST-Floattech's battery technology is demonstrated by the more than 200 projects involving ships that have been sailing with the batteries for more than a decade.

Energietransitiefonds Rotterdam is the investment fund of the municipality of Rotterdam, with a size of €100 million. The revolving fund finances innovative companies and large sustainable projects that can contribute to Rotterdam's energy transition and circular economy.