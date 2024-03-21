2024 March 21 10:35

GTT receives new order from HD KSOE for the tank design of three new vessels

GTT announces that it has received, during the first quarter of 2024, a new order from holding company HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering (HD KSOE) for the tank design of two LNG carriers (LNGC) and a Very Large Ethane Carrier (VLEC).

The two LNG carriers will be built by Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries for the ship-owner Nakilat. GTT will design the tanks for these two LNGCs, each with a total capacity of 174,000 m3, and incorporating the Mark III Flex membrane containment system developed by GTT. The deliveries of these LNGCs are scheduled in 2026 and 2027, according to the company's release.

The VLEC will be built by Hyundai Heavy Industries on behalf of Purus Maritime. GTT will design the tanks for this VLEC, which will have a total capacity of 98,000 m3 and incorporate the Mark III membrane containment system developed by GTT. The delivery of this VLEC is scheduled for the 1st quarter of 2027.

HD KSOE is the holding company of Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI), Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries (HSHI) and Hyundai Mipo Dockyard (HMD) shipyards.