2024 March 11 13:12

ClassNK grants Innovation Endorsement for Products & Solutions to Smart Ship © Hub

ClassNK has granted its Innovation Endorsement for Products & Solutions to a Smart Ship © Hub developed by Smart Ship Hub Digital Pte. Ltd.

Smart Ship © Hub is described as an easy & quick to deploy remote vessel management platform for safety, reliability and operational efficiencies, according to ClassNK's release.

ClassNK has verified its functions, 1. Condition and health monitoring of the machinery, 2. Pattern recognition of the machinery’s operation data to determine remaining useful life, 3. Predictive diagnostics, deviation analysis, and remaining useful life of the machinery, 4. Voyage performance analysis with weather impact and ETA planning, 5. Hull performance analysis for hull cleaning, load on the engine, and its effect on fuel consumption.

Furthermore, ClassNK has confirmed that the “DSS” notations can be applied to ships under ClassNK registry equipped with the product, and issued a certificate to the company.



