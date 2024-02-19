2024 February 19 12:01

Unifeeder completes agreement for two additional methanol-powered vessels

Unifeeder Group has successfully completed a long-term charter agreement for two additional methanol-capable container feeder vessels. This follows the agreement for two initial vessels announced in October 2023, according to the company's release.



The latest agreement is in partnership with German-based ship owning group Elbdeich Reederei and Norwegian shipowner MPC Container Ships (MPCC), who are responsible for one vessel each. The 1250 twenty-foot equivalent unit (TEU) vessels, scheduled for delivery in 2026, will be deployed on Unifeeder’s European network.



The addition of these new vessels reinforces the group’s ongoing efforts to reduce emissions across its network. Simultaneously, Unifeeder is enhancing fuel efficiency throughout the fleet while increasing the utilisation of biofuels in its conventional vessels.



In alignment with its parent company, DP World, Unifeeder collaborates with industry partners to address the challenge of renewable methanol supply. This requires off-take commitments to establish production at the scale needed to replace conventional fossil fuels within the industry.



The investment in the two new additional ships further supports Unifeeder Group’s ambitious decarbonisation plan. Surpassing the industry average, Unifeeder has committed to a 25 per cent reduction of emissions by 2030 and to reach net-zero by 2050 with no new fossil greenhouse gas emissions. It aims to achieve this by emphasising fuel-efficient practices, regular maintenance and refitting processes of the existing fleet and fostering a culture of learning and collaboration, sharing best practices across markets to drive effective carbon reduction strategies.



Unifeeder Group is part of DP World Marine Services, which announced in December 2023 it had reduced its carbon footprint by more than 16% in 2023 from its 2019 baseline of 2,118 ktCO2e by creating efficiencies across its operations. DP World also joined the First Movers Coalition, setting a target for 5% of its marine power to come from zero-emissions fuels by 2030, marking its commitment to decarbonisation – a sentiment echoed by the Unifeeder Group.



Unifeeder Group is a dynamic logistics company, covering Europe, Africa, Asia & Latin America. Unifeeder has grown from the best-connected Feeder & Shortsea network in Europe to being an international logistics company, providing efficient and sustainable logistic services throughout large parts of the World.



Since 2018, the Unifeeder Group is owned by DP World, a leading global end to end supply chains solutions provider, who operates multiple yet related businesses. With a dedicated, diverse and professional team of more than 106,500 employees from 158 nationalities, spanning 73 countries on six continents, DP World is pushing trade further and faster towards a seamless supply chain that’s fit for the future.





