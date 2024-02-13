2024 February 13 10:41

DP World Marine Services launches new Colombia-Panama route

DP World Marine Services, through its integrated arm Unifeeder Group, has initiated a new direct service linking four ports in Colombia with the port of Manzanillo in Panama, according to the company's release.

The new service facilitated by Unifeeder Group offers optimal coverage for containerized cargo between the North Colombian ports of Turbo, Santa Marta, Cartagena, Barranquilla, and Manzanillo in Panama. With swift transit times, the service is designed to meet the needs of export companies dealing with time-sensitive products, such as fresh fruits.



The service allows for additional terminals to be called at the hub ports, subject to inducement, ensuring flexibility and responsiveness to customer requirements.

Since October 2022, DP World Marine Services has introduced 19 new shipping routes globally, fostering enhanced connectivity between key ports.

DP World is driving trade with a diverse team spanning 161 nationalities across 74 countries. As a part of DP World Marine Services since 2018, Unifeeder is committed to reducing emissions and contributing to global sustainability efforts.