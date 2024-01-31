2024 January 31 15:14

ClassNK grants Innovation Endorsement for Products & Solutions to Cydome Everlight

ClassNK has granted its Innovation Endorsement for Products & Solutions to a cyber security solution "Cydome Everlight" developed by Cydome Security LTD., according to ClassNK's release.

Cydome Everlight is a solution to support ship's full-scope cybersecurity management through real-time monitoring of onboard IT and OT assets. The solution aims to reduce cyber and operational risks by clearly identifying and visualizing cyber threats in an onboard network.

ClassNK has verified the functions of Cydome Everlight, including asset mapping of a ship's IT and OT assets, attack simulation and vulnerability scanning, compliance management automation, intrusion detection system and risk scoring, and subsequently issued a certificate.