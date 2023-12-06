2023 December 6 15:59

ClassNK awards AiPs for SDARI’s green fuels powered vehicle carriers for ammonia ready LNG dual fueled

ClassNK has issued Approvals in Principle (AiPs) for three vehicle carrier designs developed by Shanghai Merchant Ship Design & Research Institute (SDARI), according to ClassNK. The first AiP acknowledges an ammonia ready LNG dual fueled vehicle carrier with a capacity of 7,000 CEU, a significant first in China’s independently developed design.

For the ship with the dimension of LOA 199.99m x B 38m × D 37m, Draft 8.6m, SDARI integrates the GTT MARK III Flex containment system for LNG and ammonia fuel storage to maximize the cargo capacity efficiently.

Furthermore, ClassNK has granted AiPs for both methanol dual fueled and ammonia dual fueled vehicle carriers, each with a capacity of 10,000 CEU, which is envisioned to lead the development of ultra-large vehicle carriers. SDARI has created these three models exemplify the new generation of green vehicle carriers, adaptable to various alternative fuel options and catering to future market demands. ClassNK has engaged in SDARI’s development projects, and carried out its review in accordance with the relevant standards, including its latest structural rules.