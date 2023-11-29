2023 November 29 11:53

GTT receives an order from HD Hyundai Heavy Industries for the tank design of two new LNG carriers

GTT announces that it has received an order from its partner the Korean shipyard HD Hyundai Heavy Industries for the tank design of two new Liquefied Natural Gas Carriers, on behalf of a European ship-owner, according to the company's release.

GTT will design the tanks of these two vessels, which will each offer a capacity of 174,000 m3. The tanks will be fitted with the Mark III Flex membrane containment system developed by GTT.

Delivery is scheduled between the fourth quarter of 2027 and the first quarter of 2028.