2023 November 21 16:08

ClassNK grants Innovation Endorsement for Products & Solutions to Cyclone Type Microplastic Collection Device developed by MOL and MIURA

ClassNK has granted its Innovation Endorsement for Products & Solutions to a Cyclone Type Microplastic Collection Device “HQ-100/HQ100B” developed by Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (MOL) and MIURA CO., LTD. (MIURA).

The companies describe that Cyclone Type Microplastic Collection Device “HQ-100/HQ-100B” efficiently collects microplastics (MPs) without blocking the vessel’s piping, by centrifugally separating MPs in seawater with a cyclone separator. It can collect MPs at all times from the seawater line, which is constantly taking in water, and treat all the backwash water from the ballast water treatment system. It can also be installed in the cooling seawater line, and since the treated seawater can be returned to the raw water line, there is almost no impact on the existing system. Daily operations on the vessel are simple, requiring only the cleaning of the MPs collection strainer. In addition, a polyethylene lining with excellent corrosion resistance is adopted for the inner surface treatment of the cyclone separator.

ClassNK has verified the functions of Cyclone Type Microplastic Collection Device “HQ-100/HQ-100B”, including “Microplastics in onboard seawater lines can be collected at all times while the vessel is underway”, as well as its capability corresponding to the "A-EA(MPC)" notation for ships under ClassNK registry equipped with the product, and issued a certificate.