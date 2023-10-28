2023 October 28 12:18

GCMD unveils timelines for pilot tests of crude algae oil, bio-methanol and renewable LNG

Marine fuel producers like Neste and TotalEnergies are also examining crude algae oil as a potential bio-feedstock



The Global Centre for Maritime Decarbonisation (GCMD) has started testing crude algae oil as a marine drop-in fuel and vessel trials are expected to start in 2025.



Biofuels derived from algae have chemical properties similar to fossil fuels and can be used directly in diesel engines without any modifications. The US Environmental Protection Agency estimates that biofuels derived from algae-based fatty acid methyl esters (FAME) can reduce greenhouse gas emissions by more than 60% compared to fossil fuels.



Onboard trials for algae-based biofuels are expected to start by 2025, GCMD said in a recently released report. Eastern Pacific Shipping (EPS) confirmed last year that the third-generation biofuel will be bunkered on one of its vessels "to test and assess its potential as an alternative marine fuel.”



“The aggregation of demand for biofuels at ports will result in cost savings for shipowners and fuel purchases through optimised use of land-side storage facilities and bunkering vessels and facilitate assessments of GHG emissions abatement on a well-to-wake basis of individual vessels and across fleets,” EPS said.



Marine fuel producers like Neste and TotalEnergies are also examining crude algae oil as a potential bio-feedstock, according to their company websites.



GCMD will also evaluate the feasibility of using bio- and e-LNG and bio-methanol as drop-in fuels for vessels. The Singapore-based non-profit aims to commence pilot projects by 2026, to further expand the range of alternative fuels available for global shipping.



“The fuel transition is hard. And it is necessary. Grounded by hard numbers and scientific facts, we have launched four initiatives to help address some of the sector’s biggest pain points that limit our pace of decarbonisation,” GCMD’s chief executive, Lynn Loo said in a social media post.