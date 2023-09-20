2023 September 20 16:45

WinGD collaborates with KSS Line for ammonia-fuelled gas carriers

Swiss marine power company WinGD has signed a memorandum of understanding with KSS Line to explore X‑DF‑A engines for future newbuild projects, according to the company's release.

The companies will focus on 52cm- and 62cm-bore versions of the dual-fuel ammonia engines, suitable for midsize and very large gas carriers (VLGC). The agreement is the latest of several collaborations under which WinGD is working with experts from across key shipbuilding locations and vessel segments to develop its ammonia capabilities.



The scope of the cooperation will extend beyond engine technology, also focusing on the performance and maintenance solutions necessary for using alternative fuel. The partners will also explore how deep insights into the engine performance can be provided through the deployment of WinGD’s Integrated Digital Expert (WiDE), enabling fuel efficiency fine tuning and live 24x7 support from engine experts.



The agreement also includes a commitment from WinGD to deliver crew training for new engines. The company is building significant experience in equipping crew for safe and reliable ammonia-fuelled engine operations, having agreed in June to develop and support the implementation of a training syllabus for AET Tankers and maritime academy Akademi Laut Malaysia.



WinGD is due to begin validation of its ammonia-fuelled engine concept on single and multi-cylinder test engines, in Winterthur and Shanghai, later this year. The validation tests follow combustion concept testing that began in 2021, in concert with simulation and rig tests to understand the emissions characteristics and injection requirements of ammonia fuel.



The X-DF-A engine, like its methanol-fuelled counterpart X-DF-M, will operate on a high-pressure Diesel-cycle combustion process, with liquid ammonia fuel injection supported with a low portion of pilot fuel.



WinGD advances the decarbonisation of marine transportation through sustainable energy systems using the most advanced technologies in emissions reduction, fuel efficiency, hybridisation and digital optimisation. With their two-stroke low-speed engines at the heart of the power equation, WinGD sets the industry standard for reliability, safety, efficiency and environmental design, backed by a global network of service and support.