2023 September 16 12:18

Chile's Agunsa targets bunker sales expansion in Europe and Africa - Ship & Bunker

Chilean maritime services company Agunsa is seeking to expand its bunker sales in Europe and Africa, Ship & Bunker reports. Last week the firm's local energy branch Total Bunkering delivered an MGO stem to the drillship Ocean Blackhawk in Las Palmas, Ivan Ausina, executive director of Agunsa Europa told Ship & Bunker on Friday.

The company recently hired Emilce Iglesias from Minerva Bunkering as its senior trader in Las Palmas with a view to increasing sales in the area.

"We are trying to expand our activity, and this is why we have signed Emilce just couple of weeks ago." Ausina said.

"Europa, Africa and Latin Americas are our main goals."

Agunsa is a physical bunker supplier at 12 ports in Chile and Argentina, as well as trading marine fuels worldwide