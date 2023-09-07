2023 September 7 10:20

ClassNK issues AiP for onboard CO2 capture and storage system developed by CSPI under CSSC Power

ClassNK has issued an Approval in Principle (AiP) for an onboard CO2 capture and storage (OCCS) system developed by China Shipbuilding Power Engineering Institute Co., Ltd. (CSPI), a member of CSSC Power (Group) Co. Ltd. (CPGC).

In addition to fuel transition, interest in capturing CO2 from ships' exhaust gas is growing as a way to reduce GHG emissions, and the development of onboard systems for capturing and storing CO2 is being undertaken. To encourage the development of the related technology, ClassNK has published “Guidelines for Shipboard CO2 Capture and Storage Systems” including safety requirements for the systems and their installation on the ships.

For a design concept of the system developed by CSPI, ClassNK conducted a review based on Part D (Machinery) of its "Rules and Guidance for the Survey and Construction of Steel Ships" and "Guidelines for Shipboard CO2 Capture and Storage Systems". Having verified the system drawings, risk assessment results, etc., ClassNK issued the AiP upon confirming compliance with the prescribed requirements.



At the initial stage of designing or before the specific target ship to be implemented is decided, the design is examined based on the existing regulations such as international conventions and ship classification rules, and an Approval in Principle (AiP) is issued as proof of conformity with requirements. It also prevents rework of regulatory aspects in the post-process, shortens the examination time at the time of class registration, and can be used as a technical basis for external appeal of the design status.