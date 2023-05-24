2023 May 24 15:17

Boudewijn Siemons to be appointed interim CEO of the Port of Rotterdam Authority effective 15 July 2023

Boudewijn Siemons (58) will be appointed interim CEO of the Port of Rotterdam Authority effective 15 July 2023. Vivienne de Leeuw (48) will stay on as CFO, according to the company's release. Her term of office has been extended by four years. Siemons is currently the COO of the Port Authority and therefore responsible for infrastructure and maritime affairs. He will combine both positions until a new CEO has been appointed. Siemons will therefore take over the reins from Allard Castelein, who is stepping down as CEO this summer after nearly a decade.



Mechanical engineer Boudewijn Siemons has been COO at the Port of Rotterdam Authority since October 2020. Before then, he served as President of Royal Vopak’s Americas division. He also worked in management positions at that company in Europe, the Middle East and the United States. From 1998 to 2006, Siemons had a range of management positions at Royal VolkerWessels. Siemons started his career in 1987 at the Royal Netherlands Navy, where he worked until 1998. He studied at the Royal Naval Institute and at Delft University of Technology.



Economist Vivienne de Leeuw has been the CFO of the Port of Rotterdam Authority since 1 July 2019. Before then, she was CFO at RTL Nederland and CFO at KPN Consumer Residential. She began her career in 1999, holding senior positions in Corporate Finance and Investor Relations at Arthur Andersen/Deloitte and Unibail-Rodamco, among others. Vivienne de Leeuw studied economics at Maastricht University.