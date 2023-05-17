2023 May 17 13:54

Adani Ports raises the bar by handling highest-ever rail cargo of over 120 MMT in FY22-23

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Limited (APSEZ), a flagship company of the Adani Group, has set a new benchmark by handling the highest-ever rail cargo of 120.51 MMT in the financial year 2022-23, surpassing the previous best of 98.61 MMT, according to the company's release.



Under the General Purpose Wagon Investment Scheme (GPWIS) of Indian Railways, cargo handled by rail has grown by 62% YoY. Mundra Port handled over 15,000 container trains in FY23, cementing its position as India's EXIM gateway. In FY23, APSEZ generated around Rs 14,000 crore in revenue from rail cargo for Indian Railways.



In FY23, double-stack container trains handled by Mundra Port grew by 4.3% YoY.



India’s largest commercial port operator, Adani Ports has been a leader in the development of India's port and logistics infrastructure.