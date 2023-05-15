2023 May 15 11:42

Arctic Council: the conclusion of the Russian Chairmanship and beginning of the Norwegian Chairship

On 11 May 2023, Arctic states and indigenous permanent participants convened for the 13th Arctic Council meeting and issued a statement, according to press center of the Arctic Council.

The meeting marked the conclusion of the Russian Chairmanship and beginning of the Norwegian Chairship.

Today, at the 13th Arctic Council meeting in Salekhard, Russian Federation and online, representatives of the eight Arctic States and six Indigenous Permanent Participants convened to conclude the two-year Russian Chairmanship and mark the beginning of the Norwegian Chairship for the next two years (2023-2025).

The Arctic States issued a statement recognizing the historic and unique role of the Arctic Council for constructive cooperation, stability and dialogue between people in the Arctic region. The statement acknowledges the commitment to work to safeguard and strengthen the Arctic Council. It further recognizes the rights of Arctic Indigenous Peoples, their special relations to the Arctic and the importance of cross-border and people-to-people cooperation in the region.

The statement refers to the Arctic Council Senior Arctic Officials’ Report to Ministers adopted in Reykjavik in May 2021, the Reykjavik Ministerial Declaration and the Arctic Council Strategic Plan (2021 – 2030) and recognizes that these documents will form the basis for continuing Council activities in 2023-2025. The statement was issued in accordance with the Rules of Procedure of the Arctic Council and in recognition of the objectives and commitments expressed in the Declaration on the Establishment of the Arctic Council and subsequent Ministerial Declarations.